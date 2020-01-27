A17 closed after two lorries and four vans crash
PUBLISHED: 12:24 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 27 January 2020
The A17 is closed in both directions following a six-vehicle crash.
The road is shut between Sutton Bridge and Walpole Cross Keys.
Police have confirmed two lorries and four vans have been involved in the crash.
There are no reports of injuries.
The accident has resulted in traffic building up between King's Lynn and Sutton Bridge.
A police spokesman said: "We were called at 10.10am to reports of a road traffic collision at A17 between Sutton Bridge and Lincolnshire.
"One lane is blocked.
"The incident has been transferred to Lincolnshire police."
Lincolnshire police are asking motorists to avoid the area.