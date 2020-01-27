A17 closed after two lorries and four vans crash

The A17 is closed between Sutton Bridge and Walpole Cross Keys. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

The A17 is closed in both directions following a six-vehicle crash.

There are delays on the A17 at the border with Norfolk, near Sutton Bridge, following an RTC reported to us at 10.13am today, involving several vehicles. Please avoid the area if possible. Inc 97 of 27 January pic.twitter.com/380SFEah54 — Lincolnshire Police (@lincspolice) January 27, 2020

The road is shut between Sutton Bridge and Walpole Cross Keys.

Police have confirmed two lorries and four vans have been involved in the crash.

There are no reports of injuries.

The accident has resulted in traffic building up between King's Lynn and Sutton Bridge.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 10.10am to reports of a road traffic collision at A17 between Sutton Bridge and Lincolnshire.

"One lane is blocked.

"The incident has been transferred to Lincolnshire police."

Lincolnshire police are asking motorists to avoid the area.