A149 closed hours after crash

The A149 had to be closed at Thorpe Market following a crash.

The A149 has been closed at a north Norfolk village following a crash.

There are reports of heavy traffic on the A149 in Thorpe Market after the road had to be closed following a collision on Saturday afternoon.

A fire service spokesman said a crew from North Walsham attended the scene at around 4.09pm to extinguish a car fire. He said the collision happened close to the Gunton Arms pub.

The road remains closed from Church Road to Elderton Lane, near St Mary’s Church, while recovery are on the scene.

