Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

A149 closed hours after crash

PUBLISHED: 20:15 09 March 2019 | UPDATED: 20:15 09 March 2019

The A149 had to be closed at Thorpe Market following a crash. Picture: Google

The A149 had to be closed at Thorpe Market following a crash. Picture: Google

Google

The A149 has been closed at a north Norfolk village following a crash.

There are reports of heavy traffic on the A149 in Thorpe Market after the road had to be closed following a collision on Saturday afternoon.

A fire service spokesman said a crew from North Walsham attended the scene at around 4.09pm to extinguish a car fire. He said the collision happened close to the Gunton Arms pub.

The road remains closed from Church Road to Elderton Lane, near St Mary’s Church, while recovery are on the scene.

Check our live traffic map before you travel.

Most Read

Snow and strong winds set to hammer Norfolk and Waveney

A dusting of snow is due in Norfolk on Sunday. Picture: Nick Butcher

WATCH: Crestfallen X Factor hopeful performs on streets of Norwich after showing up to cancelled audition

Tierney Webb was expecting to take part in an X-Factor audition but it never happened. Picture: Carla Brighton

‘But it’s the weekend’: Man three times over limit arrested after stumbling to car in front of police

A driver has been arrested after stumbling to his car. Picture: Archant

Chimney of former pub collapses onto road as strong winds tear through county

A chimney of the former Owl Sanctuary pub in Cattle Market Street, Norwich, collapsed onto the road. Picture: Archant

Take a look inside ‘rare’ Norfolk new build on sale for £1.1million

From outside, the property resembles a traditional barn style with cedar cladding. Picture: Savills

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

Snow and strong winds set to hammer Norfolk and Waveney

A dusting of snow is due in Norfolk on Sunday. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fallen tree, blown-off sign and collapsed chimney - county hit by gale force winds

A tree on the road in Lenwade as high winds hit Norfolk.

Snow and strong winds set to hammer Norfolk and Waveney

A dusting of snow is due in Norfolk on Sunday. Picture: Nick Butcher

A149 closed hours after crash

The A149 had to be closed at Thorpe Market following a crash. Picture: Google

‘There are no excuses’ - carer could face jail after being caught on camera stealing £600 from man, 94

Kelly Harris is remorseful after admitting stealing money from a resident at a care home where she worked. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Power cut leaves 50 homes near Norwich without electricity

Homes around Lenwade, Lyng, Honingham, Marlingford and Swannington have been left without power.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists