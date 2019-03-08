A149 closed hours after crash
PUBLISHED: 20:15 09 March 2019 | UPDATED: 20:15 09 March 2019
The A149 has been closed at a north Norfolk village following a crash.
There are reports of heavy traffic on the A149 in Thorpe Market after the road had to be closed following a collision on Saturday afternoon.
A fire service spokesman said a crew from North Walsham attended the scene at around 4.09pm to extinguish a car fire. He said the collision happened close to the Gunton Arms pub.
The road remains closed from Church Road to Elderton Lane, near St Mary’s Church, while recovery are on the scene.
Check our live traffic map before you travel.
Comments have been disabled on this article.