Police close A149 in West Norfolk following crash

PUBLISHED: 20:10 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 20:53 15 August 2019

Norfolk police said the A149, between the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Knights Hill roundabouts, was closed due to the incident. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police closed a road following a crash in West Norfolk this evening.

Norfolk police said the A149, between the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Knights Hill roundabouts, was closed due to the incident.

Norfolk fire service said it was dealing with a crash on the A149 in the Gaywood area. It was called to the scene at about 5.50pm.

Crews from King's Lynn and Sandringham used hydraulic equipment to rescue a person.

In a Tweet, police said: "Road closed in both directions on the #A149 between QEH and Knights Hill roundabouts following a road traffic collision. Emergency services are on scene and dealing."

- Norfolk police has been contacted for more information.

