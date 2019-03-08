A149 closed in both directions over burst water pipe

The A149 in Cley is closed in both directions due to a burst water pipe. Picture: Anglian Water Archant

The A149 in Cley is closed in both directions due to a burst water pipe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

High Street between Beau Rivage and Post Office Lane is closed due to the incident.

You may also want to watch:

Anglian Water said: "We are aware of this leak and our team are on their way over there now to fix it."

The leak should be fixed by October 1.

- You can keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.