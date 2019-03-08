A149 closed in both directions over burst water pipe
PUBLISHED: 16:07 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:19 30 September 2019
Archant
The A149 in Cley is closed in both directions due to a burst water pipe.
High Street between Beau Rivage and Post Office Lane is closed due to the incident.
Anglian Water said: "We are aware of this leak and our team are on their way over there now to fix it."
The leak should be fixed by October 1.
