Bypass closed as works to replace 'damaged road surface' begin

Resurfacing work on the A149 Caister roundabout has got under way. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Motorists are being warned they could face delays as a busy road is closed and traffic is diverted for repair works.

Queuing traffic has been reported on Saturday on the A149 Caister bypass as it is closed for two days so works can take place at the northern roundabout which joins Norwich Road.

With traffic being affected through Caister-On-Sea, the closure is in place as Norfolk County Council carry out road resurfacing works.

Work started on Saturday, February 29 to carry out road resurfacing of the A149 Caister Bypass roundabout at the northern end of the bypass.

It comes after the resurfacing work on the A149 Caister roundabout has been rescheduled. The work had been postponed twice due to bad weather.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: "The work will take two days to complete subject to suitable weather conditions.

"The resurfacing is being carried out over a weekend to minimise disruption on this busy route."

With diversion routes in operation while the work is under way, it is due to be carried out from now until 6am on Monday, March 2.

Emergency access will be maintained at all times, along with vehicular and pedestrian access to businesses and properties within the closure.

A county council spokesman added: "The county council would like to thank people for their patience while these works to replace the existing damaged road surface are carried out."

The work will cost £70,000.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via our Live Traffic Map .