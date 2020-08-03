Search

Advanced search

Woman in her 80s dies following crash

PUBLISHED: 10:42 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:42 03 August 2020

At the scene of the fatal crash on the A148 Fakenham road at Thursford. Picture: Sonya Duncan

At the scene of the fatal crash on the A148 Fakenham road at Thursford. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Archant 2020

A woman in her 80s has died following a crash in north Norfolk.

At the scene of the fatal crash on the A148 Fakenham road at Thursford. Picture: Sonya DuncanAt the scene of the fatal crash on the A148 Fakenham road at Thursford. Picture: Sonya Duncan

The woman was a passenger in a grey Volkswagen Golf, which left the road and crashed into a tree, just before 9.50am on Wednesday, July 29, on the A148 at Thursford, near Fakenham.

She died in hospital on Saturday.

The driver, a man aged in his 80s, suffered serious injuries, and is now at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in a serious, but stable condition.

The NARS volunteer paramedic from Sculthorpe was first on scene and East of England Ambulance Service sent first responders, the air ambulance and two road ambulances. The casualties were taken to hospital by road ambulance.

Police closed the road, but it had reopened by 11.40am.

A spokesman from Norfolk Police asked any members of the public who could help with their investigation into the crash to get in touch.

The spokesman said: “Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, the manner of driving prior to it or anyone with any information to come forward.

“Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIT) at Wymondham OCC on 101 or email SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 100 of July 29, 2020.”

MORE: Two people taken to hospital following serious crash on A148.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We fell in love with a dream’ - Couple’s retirement nightmare

Karen and Peter Robinson. Pic: Peter Robinson

Businesses concerned over seven months of roadworks in busy part of Norwich

Roadworks will once again disrupt traffic through Tombland during August. Paul Brown of Hiz Hair Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Farewell to curate who was community hero in lockdown – and used water gun for christenings

Jack Banford is giving his last service at Aylsham Parish Church before starting his new job as the Chaplin at Gresham's. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We fell in love with a dream’ - Couple’s retirement nightmare

Karen and Peter Robinson. Pic: Peter Robinson

Businesses concerned over seven months of roadworks in busy part of Norwich

Roadworks will once again disrupt traffic through Tombland during August. Paul Brown of Hiz Hair Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Farewell to curate who was community hero in lockdown – and used water gun for christenings

Jack Banford is giving his last service at Aylsham Parish Church before starting his new job as the Chaplin at Gresham's. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A11 reopens after motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

The air ambulance has been called to a serious crash on the A11. Picture: Chris Bishop

OPINION: Kneeling has not lost meaning, it’s just missing education.

Norwich supporters of Black Lives Matter taking the knee at the Norwich protest.Photo: Roo Pitt

National recognition for ‘Sunny Hunny’ tournament at LTA Tennis Awards

Youngsters with their prizes at the Hunstanton Lawn Tennis Tournament in 2019, which has won a national award Picture: Chris Holt