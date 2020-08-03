Woman in her 80s dies following crash

At the scene of the fatal crash on the A148 Fakenham road at Thursford. Picture: Sonya Duncan Archant 2020

A woman in her 80s has died following a crash in north Norfolk.

The woman was a passenger in a grey Volkswagen Golf, which left the road and crashed into a tree, just before 9.50am on Wednesday, July 29, on the A148 at Thursford, near Fakenham.

She died in hospital on Saturday.

The driver, a man aged in his 80s, suffered serious injuries, and is now at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in a serious, but stable condition.

The NARS volunteer paramedic from Sculthorpe was first on scene and East of England Ambulance Service sent first responders, the air ambulance and two road ambulances. The casualties were taken to hospital by road ambulance.

Police closed the road, but it had reopened by 11.40am.

A spokesman from Norfolk Police asked any members of the public who could help with their investigation into the crash to get in touch.

The spokesman said: “Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, the manner of driving prior to it or anyone with any information to come forward.

“Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIT) at Wymondham OCC on 101 or email SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 100 of July 29, 2020.”

