Main road closed following serious crash

Two people had to be freed from their vehicles after a collision on the A148 Holt Road at Bale, between Fakenham and Holt. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Two people had to be freed from their vehicle following a collision which has closed a main road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called at around 1.15pm this afternoon following reports of a crash on the A148 Holt Road at Bale, between Fakenham and Holt.

A single fire crew from Holt and two from Fakenham were mobilised and freed two people who had been trapped in their vehicle.

One person has been taken to hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.

The A148 Holt Road is currently closed in both directions while recovery of the vehicles takes place.

Police remain at the scene and are advising motorists to avoid the area.