A148 Sculthorpe closed following crash

The A148 has been closed following a RTC. Picture: Denise Bradley. Picture: Archant Library Archant

Police have closed the A148 after a crash involving five vehicles.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The road has been closed at Sculthorpe following the incident.

Police, ambulance, fire and rescue crews including the Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) were called to the scene.

Four fire crews, from Fakenham, Wells, Massingham and Kings Lynn South were also called to the incident at around 5.18pm.

Attending to assist the police and ambulance crews they made the scene and vehicles safe before leaving the incident at 6.30pm.

More to follow.