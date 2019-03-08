Search

A148 Sculthorpe closed following crash

PUBLISHED: 19:54 08 April 2019

The A148 has been closed following a RTC. Picture: Denise Bradley.

The A148 has been closed following a RTC. Picture: Denise Bradley. Picture: Archant Library

Archant

Police have closed the A148 after a crash involving five vehicles.

The road has been closed at Sculthorpe following the incident.

Police, ambulance, fire and rescue crews including the Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) were called to the scene.

Four fire crews, from Fakenham, Wells, Massingham and Kings Lynn South were also called to the incident at around 5.18pm.

Attending to assist the police and ambulance crews they made the scene and vehicles safe before leaving the incident at 6.30pm.

More to follow.

