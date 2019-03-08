A148 Sculthorpe closed following crash
PUBLISHED: 19:54 08 April 2019
Police have closed the A148 after a crash involving five vehicles.
The road has been closed at Sculthorpe following the incident.
Police, ambulance, fire and rescue crews including the Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) were called to the scene.
Four fire crews, from Fakenham, Wells, Massingham and Kings Lynn South were also called to the incident at around 5.18pm.
Attending to assist the police and ambulance crews they made the scene and vehicles safe before leaving the incident at 6.30pm.
