Motorcyclist 'seriously injured' in collision

Police were called to the A148 after a collision Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A road has reopened after a collision involving a car and a motorcycle.

Police were called to the A148 at Hillington, between King's Lynn and Fakenham, at around 1pm.

The road was closed and diversions put in place while the emergency services dealt with the incident.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with what were described as "serious injuries".

A police spokesman said the road reopened at around 3pm.