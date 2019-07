Vehicle catches fire on A146 at Trowse

A vehicle has caught fire on the A146 at Trowse. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Drivers are being urged to avoid the A146 after a vehicle caught fire this afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Police and Norfolk Fire Service were called to the carriageway outbound from Norwich at Trowse shortly before 3.30pm.

Police have asked drivers to avoid the area if they can as fire crews tackle the blaze.