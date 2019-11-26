Severe delays after three vehicle crash on A146

A major route into Norwich was blocked this morning after a three vehicle crash.

Norfolk Police were called to the A146 between Thurton and Chedgrave shortly before 7.30am on Tuesday morning (November 26) following reports of a collision between a Peugeot, a Mercedes and a van.

The road was blocked westbound between Sandy Lane and Ferry Road, causing severe delays for motorists.

No one is believed to have been injured in the crash, with recovery teams on the scene to remove the vehicles involved.