Long delays on A146 at rush hour following crash

East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

The A146 is partially blocked following a road traffic collision between a motorcycle and car near Loddon.

A spokesperson from the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: "It is still on going, We were called at 4.04pm from the ambulance service."

Traffic is moving slow on the A146 southbound on Norwich Road, affecting traffic between Thurton and Loddon.

Officers for Norfolk Police said they were attending a "serious" collision, with emergency services called shortly after 4pm.

The road has been closed and motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Traffic heading towards Beccles is being diverted through Loddon, while anyone travelling towards Norwich is urged to find alternative routes.

More to follow.

