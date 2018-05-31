Appeal after driver seriously injured in crash which closed road for eight hours

The A146 Hales junction in 2018. PHOTO: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

Police have appealed for witnesses after a driver was left seriously injured in a crash which closed a road for eight hours.

A white Ford Transit van travelling towards Beccles and a silver Mercedes A-Class travelling in the opposite direction were involved in a crash on the A146 Beccles Road at Hales on Tuesday lunchtime.

The crash occurred close to the junction with Green Lane at about 1.30pm on May 5.

The driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 60s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for treatment after suffering serious injuries.

The van driver, a man in his 20s, was uninjured and was arrested by officers in connection with the crash.

He was questioned at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Emergency services, including Norfolk Police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance, attended the scene and carried out initial enquiries before the road reopened at 9.30pm.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has information concerning the driving manner of either vehicle prior to the incident, or any relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PC Bob Hardingham at the Roads and Armed Police Team at Wymondham on 101.