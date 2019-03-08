Road partially blocked after car and campervan collide

Emergency services have been called to the A146 after a collision between a Polo and a campervan. Archant

A car and a campervan have crashed on the A146 this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services have been called to the A146 after a crash between a Polo and a campervan. Emergency services have been called to the A146 after a crash between a Polo and a campervan.

Officers from Suffolk Police, as well as crews from the East of England Ambulance Service are at the scence of the crash, which involved a Polo and a campervan between the A146 and A143 Norwich Road. Emergency services were called shortly after 10.20am this morning (Monday, August 12).

You may also want to watch:

A police spokesperson confirmed no one is believed to have been injured in the collision.

Delays of at least 15 minutes have been reported for traffic heading northbound, while drivers heading southbound are also affected.

The road remains partially blocked and recovery of the vehicles has been requested.

- Keep up to date with the latest travel information via our live traffic map.