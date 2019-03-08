Search

Road closed after people injured in three-vehicle crash on Norfolk road

PUBLISHED: 19:30 23 August 2019

Police and the ambulance service were called to a collision involving three vehicle on the A146 at Stockton. Photo: Matt Nixon

Archant

A road has been closed after emergency services were called to a crash involving three vehicles.

Police and the ambulance service were called to a collision involving three vehicles.

Police and the ambulance service were called to a collision involving three vehicles.

The collision occurred near the former Black Boy pub, on Norwich Road, at Stockton, at 3.45pm today (Friday, August 23).

The collision involved a black Volvo, a white Fiat van and a black VW, and police closed one side of the A146 heading towards Lowestoft at the Hales roundabout.

Inspector Gina Hopkinson said: "The collision happened at Stockton near Beccles. We were called by the ambulance service and closed the road at Hales roundabout."

The Highways team also attended the scene due to fluid being on the road.

Police were still dealing with the incident at the scene at 6pm, with the road remaining closed.

Traffic is being diverted through Hales towards Beccles and Bungay.

The road was reopened at 7pm.

