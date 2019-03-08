Search

Advanced search

A146 closed after crash between lorry and two cars

PUBLISHED: 19:30 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 20:12 30 October 2019

The A146 is blocked after a crash between a lorry and at least two cars. Pic: Google Street View.

The A146 is blocked after a crash between a lorry and at least two cars. Pic: Google Street View.

Google Street View

The A146 north of Loddon is blocked after a crash between a lorry and at least two cars.

A crash is causing congestion on the A146 near Loddon. Picture: ArchantA crash is causing congestion on the A146 near Loddon. Picture: Archant

Emergency services were called shortly before 6.30pm and diversions are in place through Loddon.

The lorry has left the carriageway and ended up in a field, and recovery is on route to the scene.

You may also want to watch:

Fire appliances from Loddon, Carrow, Earlham and Beccles attended, along with the Urban Search and Rescue team from Dereham, but no occupants had to be cut from their vehicles.

A Norfolk police spokesperson said there were two people with minor injuries, adding drivers won't need to change their routes but there will be delays.

"It is heavy but people can get through," they said. "We are trying to reopen the carriageway as soon as we can."

For up to date information visit our live traffic map.

Most Read

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and France's Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

Revealed: The Norfolk schools which expelled the most pupils in 2017/18

King Edward VII Academy had one of the highest expulsion and suspension rates of Norfolk's schools in the 2017/18 academic year. Photo: Old Lennensians

Neighbours’ misery as ‘mountain’ of rubbish left in front garden

The pile of rubbish in Silver Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and France's Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man’s body found in field

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and France's Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

A146 closed after crash between lorry and two cars

The A146 is blocked after a crash between a lorry and at least two cars. Pic: Google Street View.

Former shoe factory’s £90m revamp in danger as developer scraps plan

Plans to revamp St Mary's Works have been withdrawn, with developers Our Place set to redraft them. Pictures: Our Place/Neil Perry

Wetherspoons submits updated plans ahead of work on newest pub

Revised external designs for new Wetherspoons pub in Diss. Picture: Wetherspoons/South Norfolk Council

Missing young person among 16 squatters evicted from derelict pub

The Marquis of Lorne, where sixteen squatters were evicted earlier this month. Photo: Matthew Nixon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists