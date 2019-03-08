A146 closed after crash between lorry and two cars
PUBLISHED: 19:30 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 20:12 30 October 2019
The A146 north of Loddon is blocked after a crash between a lorry and at least two cars.
Emergency services were called shortly before 6.30pm and diversions are in place through Loddon.
The lorry has left the carriageway and ended up in a field, and recovery is on route to the scene.
Fire appliances from Loddon, Carrow, Earlham and Beccles attended, along with the Urban Search and Rescue team from Dereham, but no occupants had to be cut from their vehicles.
A Norfolk police spokesperson said there were two people with minor injuries, adding drivers won't need to change their routes but there will be delays.
"It is heavy but people can get through," they said. "We are trying to reopen the carriageway as soon as we can."
