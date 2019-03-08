Burst water main causes 'yet more inconvenience' for bus passengers

A burst water main is causing delays to busses travelling along the A146. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Bus passengers are being told to expect delays due to a burst water main on the A146.

First Norfolk and Suffolk have warned passengers using the X2, X21, X22 services to expect delays of up to an hour due to two-way traffic lights and a burst water main on the A146 near Highways Garden and Leisure centre.

Issuing a service update on its website, the company said: "Due to another burst water main outside Highways, X2/X21/X22 bus services are being delayed due to the two-way traffic lights.

"We are experiencing delays of up to one hour as of 10 on Monday morning."

Apologising to passengers for "yet more inconvenience on A146" the bus provider said it was in discussions with Norfolk County Council to make improvements to the way traffic is handled on the road ahead of tonight's rush hour.

The disruption is expected to last until Friday November 22.