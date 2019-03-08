Search

Advanced search

Updated

Burst water main causes 'yet more inconvenience' for bus passengers

PUBLISHED: 10:20 18 November 2019

A burst water main is causing delays to busses travelling along the A146. Picture: Google Maps

A burst water main is causing delays to busses travelling along the A146. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Bus passengers are being told to expect delays due to a burst water main on the A146.

First Norfolk and Suffolk have warned passengers using the X2, X21, X22 services to expect delays of up to an hour due to two-way traffic lights and a burst water main on the A146 near Highways Garden and Leisure centre.

You may also want to watch:

Issuing a service update on its website, the company said: "Due to another burst water main outside Highways, X2/X21/X22 bus services are being delayed due to the two-way traffic lights.

"We are experiencing delays of up to one hour as of 10 on Monday morning."

Apologising to passengers for "yet more inconvenience on A146" the bus provider said it was in discussions with Norfolk County Council to make improvements to the way traffic is handled on the road ahead of tonight's rush hour.

The disruption is expected to last until Friday November 22.

Most Read

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: An urgent warning to anyone who’s never owned a home

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in the UK

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Improved mapping’ reveals swathes of region at greater risk of flooding by 2050

Climate Central says new data shows more areas of the region could be at risk than previously feared by 2050 Picture: Climate Central

Couple fear more problems when ‘vile’ neighbour is released

Anne Egglestone, who has been jailed for two years Picture: Norfolk Police

WATCH: Motorist caught on camera driving wrong way up slip road on NDR

Video of car being driven wrong way on NDR at Postwick. PIC: From video by Neil Remnant.

Most Read

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: An urgent warning to anyone who’s never owned a home

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in the UK

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Improved mapping’ reveals swathes of region at greater risk of flooding by 2050

Climate Central says new data shows more areas of the region could be at risk than previously feared by 2050 Picture: Climate Central

Couple fear more problems when ‘vile’ neighbour is released

Anne Egglestone, who has been jailed for two years Picture: Norfolk Police

WATCH: Motorist caught on camera driving wrong way up slip road on NDR

Video of car being driven wrong way on NDR at Postwick. PIC: From video by Neil Remnant.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Founder of Redwell Brewery faces trial for fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Couple fear more problems when ‘vile’ neighbour is released

Anne Egglestone, who has been jailed for two years Picture: Norfolk Police

Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in the UK

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Burst water main causes ‘yet more inconvenience’ for bus passengers

A burst water main is causing delays to busses travelling along the A146. Picture: Google Maps

Will Young and James Morrison announce co-headline show for Forest Live 2020

Will Young and James Morrison will co-headline at Thetford Forest for Forest Live 2020 Credit: Supplied
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists