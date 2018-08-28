Three vehicle collision partially closes bypass

A three vehicle collision has partially blocked a bypass this afternoon, with emergency services attending.

Suffolk Police have confirmed the A146 Beccles bypass is partially blocked after the collision between a Citroen van, a Mini, and a Vauxhall Meriva.

Officers were alerted to the incident at 1.40pm, on the north side of the Morrisons roundabout.

At least one of the vehicles needs to be recovered and debris remains in the road.

Suffolk Police confirmed the road would remain closed until the vehicle has been recovered and the debris is cleared.

Highways have been called to clear the debris and arrived on the scene at 3pm.

Taking to Twitter, Lowestoft Police warned drivers may face delays when travelling through the area, and urged motorists to avoid the scene.

They said: “Road Traffic Collision #A146 #Beccles Bypass, North side of Morrisons Roundabout. Emergency Services are on Scene, at this time the Road is Partially blocked but it is passable, Traffic is slow moving in the area, please avoid if possible. CAD 221 #traffic @SuffolkPolice”