Search

Advanced search

Three vehicle collision partially closes bypass

PUBLISHED: 15:16 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:16 30 November 2018

Suffolk Police. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk Police. Picture: ARCHANT

A three vehicle collision has partially blocked a bypass this afternoon, with emergency services attending.

Suffolk Police have confirmed the A146 Beccles bypass is partially blocked after the collision between a Citroen van, a Mini, and a Vauxhall Meriva.

Officers were alerted to the incident at 1.40pm, on the north side of the Morrisons roundabout.

At least one of the vehicles needs to be recovered and debris remains in the road.

Suffolk Police confirmed the road would remain closed until the vehicle has been recovered and the debris is cleared.

Highways have been called to clear the debris and arrived on the scene at 3pm.

Taking to Twitter, Lowestoft Police warned drivers may face delays when travelling through the area, and urged motorists to avoid the scene.

They said: “Road Traffic Collision #A146 #Beccles Bypass, North side of Morrisons Roundabout. Emergency Services are on Scene, at this time the Road is Partially blocked but it is passable, Traffic is slow moving in the area, please avoid if possible. CAD 221 #traffic @SuffolkPolice”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I was convicted of harassing neighbour for flying Jolly Roger flag and putting up garden lights’

Paul Loughlin and his partner Yana Dodson in their garden. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Boarded up landmark building could be a Wetherspoons pub

Police were called to Hardwick House, all boarded up, this week to reports of someone inside the building on Agricultural Hall Plain. Photo: Luke Powell.

Popular Norfolk holiday park named best in Britain

Top-rate touring pitches, luxury holiday homes, glamping, and a host of attractions won the AA's top award. Photo: Jon Boston

Drag act headteacher defended by school over video of sexually explicit song

Screenshots from a video of Andrew Livingstone's drag act Miss Tish Ewe. Photo: YouTube

Six years on and still no plans for ‘eyesore’ toilets in Tombland

The closed toilets in Tombland. Photo: Ian Gallagher

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘I was convicted of harassing neighbour for flying Jolly Roger flag and putting up garden lights’

Paul Loughlin and his partner Yana Dodson in their garden. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Updated TEAM NEWS: Double injury blow for Canaries

Moritz Leitner missed the draw at Hull City with a calf problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Inquest opens into death of teacher from Norfolk

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Cosmetic surgery firm launches investigation after Norwich mum’s death 17 days after breast augmentation

Louise Harvey from Norwich, who died 17 days after a breast augmentation. Photo: Facebook

Boarded up landmark building could be a Wetherspoons pub

Police were called to Hardwick House, all boarded up, this week to reports of someone inside the building on Agricultural Hall Plain. Photo: Luke Powell.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast