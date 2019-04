Busy road closed as police deal with incident

The A146 at Framingham Pigot. Photo: Google Archant

A major route in and out of Norwich is currently closed as police deal with an incident.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers closed the A146 at Framingham Pigot - between Woolner's Lane and Gull Lane - due to the incident, which happened at about 3pm on Monday.

They have asked drivers to avoid the area.

More to follow.

• Check our live traffic map before you travel.