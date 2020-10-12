Search

Pedestrian who died after being hit by car is named

PUBLISHED: 19:38 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 19:38 12 October 2020

The A143 near Ditchingham. Picture: Glen Denny/Geograph

Glen Denny/Geograph

A woman who died after being hit by a car on the A143 has been named.

Jennifer Potter, 61, died as a result of her injuries at the scene of the accident at Ditchingham, near Bungay, on October 2.

An inquest into her death is due to be opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Tuesday, October 13.

Emergency services were called to the accident at 8.30pm following reports that a white Toyota Yaris had been involved in a collision with a pedestrian near to the junction of Old Yarmouth Road.

The road was closed until the earlier hours of the following morning while police continued investigations into the circumstances of the collision.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information concerning the driving manner of the Toyota Yaris prior to the incident.

Anyone with information should call Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number SC-02102020-405.

