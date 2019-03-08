Search

Woman who died in A143 crash is named

PUBLISHED: 07:52 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:40 01 November 2019

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin



Archant

An inquest will open today into the death of a woman killed in a crash which saw seven others injured near the Norfolk-Suffolk border.

The A143 exit for Brockdish at junction with The Street where a collision between two cars led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon ParkinThe A143 exit for Brockdish at junction with The Street where a collision between two cars led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Dawn Waterman, 75, died on Sunday, October 20, in a crash on the A143 at Brockdish, between the A140 Scole roundabout and Harleston.

The crash involved a blue Ford C-Max and a white Vauxhall Corsa and saw seven other people injured as a result of the impact.

It saw the A143 closed between Thorpe Abbots and Brockdish, near Needham, for more than five hours and Ms Waterman was pronounced dead at the scene.

This morning, Friday, November 1, an inquest into her death will open at Norwich Coroner's Court.

Meanwhile, Norfolk Constabulary is asking anybody with information regarding the incident to contact PC Craig Knowles on 101, quoting reference number NC-20102019-270.

