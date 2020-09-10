Woman airlifted to hospital after crash between van and cars

Emergency services were called to a crash between a van and two cars on the A143 at Billingford Picture: Google Maps Archant

A woman has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a three-vehicle crash.

Units from @NSRAPT and @SouthNorfPolice are on scene at an RTC on the #A143 at #Billingford. The road is fully closed at this time, diversions are in place. Further updates will be passed when they are known. #CCR #5224 — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) September 10, 2020

Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash between a van and two cars on the A143 at Billingford, near Diss, at 9.30am on Thursday, September 10.

Norfolk Police, East Anglian Air Ambulance and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene and the road is closed in both directions near Kiln Lane.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service vehicles from Diss, Harleston and Long Stratton were called to the scene at 9.32am.

The fire service made sure the scene was made safe and other occupants were helped from the vehicles.

Police are currently on scene of a serious crash in Billingford. Picture: James Bass

One woman has been taken to the Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Norfolk police have advised motorists to avoid the area.

