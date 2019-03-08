A140 blocked following two-vehicle crash
PUBLISHED: 15:06 06 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:20 06 May 2019
The A140 is blocked following a two-vehicle crash.
The road is partially blocked with slow-moving traffic at Norwich Road, near Dickleburgh, due to an accident between two vehicles earlier this afternoon.
The southbound lane is impassable which is affecting traffic between Tivetshall St Margaret and Thelveton.
The collision was initially reported at around 1.50pm when the road was fully blocked.
More to follow.
