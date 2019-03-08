Two people injured in three-vehicle crash on A140

The A140 has been blocked at Hevingham by a crash. Picture: Archant © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2015

A main road is blocked following a crash.

Three vehicles were involved in the incident, which took place on the A140 at Hevingham, just north of Norwich.

Norfolk Police said on Twitter at around 4.10pm that the road was blocked in both directions and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

A police spokesman said one person had sustained potentially serious injuries in the crash and another, travelling in a different vehicle, had sustained minor injuries.

He added that officers were still on scene and that the road would remain closed until the vehicles had been recovered.