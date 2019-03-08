Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Two people injured in three-vehicle crash on A140

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:26 18 August 2019

The A140 has been blocked at Hevingham by a crash. Picture: Archant

The A140 has been blocked at Hevingham by a crash. Picture: Archant

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2015

A main road is blocked following a crash.

Three vehicles were involved in the incident, which took place on the A140 at Hevingham, just north of Norwich.

Norfolk Police said on Twitter at around 4.10pm that the road was blocked in both directions and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

A police spokesman said one person had sustained potentially serious injuries in the crash and another, travelling in a different vehicle, had sustained minor injuries.

He added that officers were still on scene and that the road would remain closed until the vehicles had been recovered.

Most Read

‘At night it’s lit up like a Christmas tree’ - Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish Norfolk home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. Pictures: David Bale

Man arrested over park attack on homeless man

Police investigation under way in Diss Park. Picture: Simon Parkin

Drivers caught speeding ‘well in excess of 45mph’ in 30mph zones

Drivers were caught speeding in a 30mph zone in Costessey. Picture: Ian Burt

Police on scene at 200-person illegal rave

Police have broken up a rave in Aldeby, near Beccles. (Picture: Joe Norton)

Anger over Sainsbury’s ‘weapons of mass disruption’

The view of Sainsbury's signs from Lynton Fitt's home in Hunstanton. Photo: Lynton Fitt

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘At night it’s lit up like a Christmas tree’ - Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish Norfolk home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. Pictures: David Bale

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Seven arrests following reports that City, Newcastle and Ipswich fans were involved in station clash

British Transport Police made seven arrests after the disturbance. Picture: Supplied

Man arrested over park attack on homeless man

Police investigation under way in Diss Park. Picture: Simon Parkin

Police on scene at 200-person illegal rave

Police have broken up a rave in Aldeby, near Beccles. (Picture: Joe Norton)

Drivers caught speeding ‘well in excess of 45mph’ in 30mph zones

Drivers were caught speeding in a 30mph zone in Costessey. Picture: Ian Burt

‘The greatest place on the planet’ - Bradley Walsh praises Cromer at carnival crowning

Bradley Walsh with at Cromer Pier with Jessica Foster, the 2019 Cromer Carnival queen, and other members of the 'royal' family. Picture: Stuart Anderson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists