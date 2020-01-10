A140 closed after crash between car and motorcycle

A crash between a car and motorcyle closed the A140 at Dickleburgh. Picture: James Bass Archant

Emergency services are currently on the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A140 at Dickleburgh.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called just after 3.05pm today (January 10) to reports of a collision involving a motorcycle and a car.

A fire crew from Diss were also called to the scene and assisted the ambulance with casualty care and made the scene safe.

The road is currently closed in both directions between Moor Road and the A140 Dickleburgh roundabout.

Local diversions are in place and motorists are being advised to avoid the route.

More to follow

- Follow traffic updates at our live map