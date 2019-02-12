Inquest date set for 17-year-old A140 crash victim

Shannon Gittings, 17, died on October 3 in a car crash. PHOTO: Gittings family Archant

An inquest date has been set for 17-year-old Shannon Gittings who died after her car crashed into a tree.

The teenager, of Shelfanger Road, Diss, died on Wednesday, October 3, after her Fiat 500 collided with a tree at the A140 Quaker Lane junction, near Tasburgh.

Firefighters recovered the teenager’s body from her car but she was pronounced dead at the roadside.

At an inquest review on Wednesday, at Norfolk Coroner’s Court, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said the case was ready to be heard at a full inquest.

She fixed the hearing for Wednesday, May 15.

The Diss High School student was born in Clacton, Essex, and worked as an assistant administrator.

In an emotional tribute to their daughter shortly after her death, parents Andrew and Lindsey Gittings described Shannon as an “amazing young lady who was loved by so many people.”