Long queues following crash on A140 near country house

Police were called to a crash on the A140 close to Dunston Hall this evening. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Police have urged motorists to avoid a stretch of the A140 following a crash earlier this evening.

At around 6pm on Monday evening, a team from South Norfolk Police was called to reports of a crash close to Dunston Hall.

Officers have warned that traffic has built up as a result while the vehicles are recovered from the scene.

Posting on Twitter, an officer wrote: "Units from @SouthNorfPolice are on scene at an RTC on the #A140 near to Dunston Hall.

" We are in the process of removing the vehicles, but there are long queues of traffic whilst this takes place. Please avoid the area if possible."

The incident happened at around 5.15pm and involved a black Audi and a silver Citroen Berlingo. Neither of the drivers were injured in the crash.

Police remained on scene until around 7.30pm while the vehicles were recovered.

