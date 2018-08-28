Search

Two injured and traffic diverted at A140 crash

PUBLISHED: 17:07 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:13 19 December 2018

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash causing disruption on the A140. Picture: Denise Bradley

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash causing disruption on the A140. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Emergency services are at the scene of a two vehicle crash on the A140 in which two people have been injured.

Ambulance services were called at around 4.30pm today (Wednesday, 19 December) to the crash between a Mercedes and a Range Rover at the Hempnall junction near Long Stratton.A police spokesman said at 4.50pm the road was blocked and traffic was being directed by police. Diversions will be put in place shortly.

The spokesman added that one of the drivers is receiving treatment from ambulance services but none of the injuries were considered life threatening or changing. The other driver received minor injuries.

The Highways Agency has been informed and two Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service pumps from Carrow and Earlham are also at the scene.

