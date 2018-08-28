Search

Advanced search

Two people freed from cars by firefighters after crash shuts A140

PUBLISHED: 18:21 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:35 31 December 2018

The scene of the crash on the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

The scene of the crash on the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Archant

Two people had to be freed from their vehicles after a two-car crash which shut the A140 at Long Stratton.

A crash on New Year's Eve has shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.A crash on New Year's Eve has shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

The crash happened at around 4.50pm on New Year’s Eve, with police closing the road.

South Norfolk Police said on Twitter: “Two vehicle road traffic collision at A140 Long Stratton. Road is blocked. Please avoid the area. Likely to remain shut for a period of time.”

Inspector Jason Selvarajah added: “Emergency services on scene at a road traffic collision. A140 Long Stratton road is currently closed in both directions. Please avoid the area.”

Firefighters from Long Stratton and Norwich’s Carrow station went to the scene. Firefighters used special equipment to release two casualties from their cars.

They said they had been handed into the care of the ambulance service.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance also attended. Anglia One was called out from Norwich at just after 4.50pm. It was seen leaving the scene at just before 6pm.

The road is shut between Stratton St Michael and the Hempnall crossroads, with diversions being put in place.

The busy stretch of road between Long Stratton and Tasburgh is an accident hotspot, with two injured in a crash on December 19 and three cars involved in a crash in November with drivers escaping with minor injuries.

In October, 17-year-old Shannon Ann Gittings died following a crash on the same stretch of road.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Norwich road reopened following crash

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, was blocked for three hours follwoing a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Man taken to hospital and four arrests made following fight in village

Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance at Station Road in Hoveton. Picture Google.

Cockroach infested restaurant re-opens as boss pleads ‘give us another chance’

Sahill Shahriya, owner of Diss Tandoori, which has re-opened after being forced to close following a cockroach infestation. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

Two people die after A13 crash

Two people have died after a car crash on the A13. Photo: Google Maps

Former merchant navyman and East India Docks worker from Barking dies aged 93

Robert Jefferson, who passed away on December 10 aged 93. Picture: Christine Patrick

Dagenham teen arrested after £8,000 worth of iPhones stolen

Officers stopped the Nissan Micra, which contained three teens thought to be involved with a theft on Boxing Day. Picture: ERPUS

Police release e-fit after Chadwell Heath stabbing

Police have also released an e-fit of a man they wish to identify in connection with the stabbing. Photo: Met Police

Four injured in Boxing Day car chase

The suspects, who refused to stop for police, were chased by officers and crashed into an oncoming car. Picture: @999London

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Two people freed from cars by firefighters after crash shuts A140

The scene of the crash on the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

A140 closed in both directions after two car crash

A crash on New Year's Eve has shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Council criticised over 150pc price increase for New Year’s Day parking

The Runton Road car park sign in Cromer. Picture : ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists