A140 closed in both directions after two car crash

PUBLISHED: 18:04 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:07 31 December 2018

A crash on New Year's Eve has shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

A crash on New Year's Eve has shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

The A140 is closed following a two car crash at Long Stratton with police warning drivers to avoid the area.

The scene of the crash on the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

The crash happened at around 4.50pm on New Year’s Eve, with police closing the road.

South Norfolk Police said on Twitter: “Two vehicle road traffic collision at A140 Long Stratton. Road is blocked. Please avoid the area. Likely to remain shut for a period of time.”

Inspector Jason Selvarajah added: “Emergency services on scene at a road traffic collision. A140 Long Stratton road is currently closed in both directions. Please avoid the area.”

Firefighters have also gone to the scene.

Witnesses said the East Anglian Air Ambulance had also attended. It was seen leaving the scene at just before 6pm.

The road is shut between Stratton St Michael and the Hempnall crossroads, with diversions being put in place.

The busy stretch of road between Long Stratton and Tasburgh is an accident hotspot, with two injured in a crash on December 19 and three cars involved in a crash in November with drivers escaping with minor injuries.

In October, 17-year-old Shannon Ann Gittings died following a crash on the same stretch of road.

