A140 closed in both directions following crash

The A140 is closed in both directions at Newton Flotman following a crash. Picture: Google Street View

One of Norfolk’s busiest roads is shut following a mid-morning crash.

The A140 was closed to traffic travelling in both directions at Newton Flotman on Thursday (November 19) morning following the collision.

South Norfolk-based police officers are at the scene, as well as those from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

Medical teams from the East of England Ambulance Service are also in attendance.

As a result of the closure, bus services including the Konect 1, First 38 and Simonds 2 are experiencing severe disruption.

Further updates to follow.

