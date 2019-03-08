Busy Norfolk road shut after car hits horses

The A140 is shut after a car hit horses. Picture; Archant Archant

The A140 is closed in both directions through a village after a car hit some horses.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police said the main road is shut at Swainsthorpe, south of Norfolk, and diversions are in place.

Motorists are facing delays.

The accident happened at about 5am, which saw two horses involved in a crash with a motorist.

Fire crews from Carrow and Earlham also attended the incident, assisting police.

As on 6.40am, emergency services remained on the scene, with the road closed between its junctions at Hickling Lane and Brick Kiln Lane.

More follows.