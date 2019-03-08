Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Busy Norfolk road shut after car hits horses

PUBLISHED: 06:46 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 06:58 28 October 2019

The A140 is shut after a car hit horses. Picture; Archant

The A140 is shut after a car hit horses. Picture; Archant

Archant

The A140 is closed in both directions through a village after a car hit some horses.

Police said the main road is shut at Swainsthorpe, south of Norfolk, and diversions are in place.

Motorists are facing delays.

The accident happened at about 5am, which saw two horses involved in a crash with a motorist.

Fire crews from Carrow and Earlham also attended the incident, assisting police.

As on 6.40am, emergency services remained on the scene, with the road closed between its junctions at Hickling Lane and Brick Kiln Lane.

More follows.

Most Read

Busy Norfolk road shut after car hits horses

The A140 is shut after a car hit horses. Picture; Archant

Mother left relying on food banks while working as courier wins Universal Credit tribunal

Roxy Theobald and her daughter Bella were forced to rely on donations from friends and food banks because of Universal Credit deduction on earnings while working as a courier. Picture: Sophie Smith

‘The village is being destroyed’- Life in Norfolk’s fastest growing community

Paul Langham, a bar supervisor, welcomes the expansion of Rackheath as it will improve business. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Three vehicle crash leaves wreckage across A47

Fire crews dealsing with a crash on the A47 Wisbech bypass. Picture: Fenland Police

‘I don’t want it to happen to anyone else’ - Norwich mum’s warning after Disneyland holiday ruined by thieves

Danielle Easton and her family were headed for Disneyland but were stolen from while they ate breakfast at a hotel. Photo: Danielle Easton

Most Read

Busy Norfolk road shut after car hits horses

The A140 is shut after a car hit horses. Picture; Archant

Mother left relying on food banks while working as courier wins Universal Credit tribunal

Roxy Theobald and her daughter Bella were forced to rely on donations from friends and food banks because of Universal Credit deduction on earnings while working as a courier. Picture: Sophie Smith

‘The village is being destroyed’- Life in Norfolk’s fastest growing community

Paul Langham, a bar supervisor, welcomes the expansion of Rackheath as it will improve business. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Three vehicle crash leaves wreckage across A47

Fire crews dealsing with a crash on the A47 Wisbech bypass. Picture: Fenland Police

‘I don’t want it to happen to anyone else’ - Norwich mum’s warning after Disneyland holiday ruined by thieves

Danielle Easton and her family were headed for Disneyland but were stolen from while they ate breakfast at a hotel. Photo: Danielle Easton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Busy Norfolk road shut after car hits horses

The A140 is shut after a car hit horses. Picture; Archant

Three vehicle crash leaves wreckage across A47

Fire crews dealsing with a crash on the A47 Wisbech bypass. Picture: Fenland Police

‘The village is being destroyed’- Life in Norfolk’s fastest growing community

Paul Langham, a bar supervisor, welcomes the expansion of Rackheath as it will improve business. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Five day inquest for Norwich beauty therapist who died after breast enlargement begins today

Louise Harvey from Norwich, who died 17 days after a breast augmentation. Photo: Facebook

Suspected thief caught with ‘stolen’ cables in A11 police stop

Suffolk police have arrested a van driver on suspicion of stealing cables after a stop on the A11 at Newmarket Picture: NSRAPT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists