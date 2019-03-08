Two car accident forced A140 to be closed

An accident closed the A140 at Brome, near Eye. Picture: Archant Library Archant

The A140 was closed following an accident involving two cars at Brome, near Eye.

The busy Norwich to Ipswich road had to be closed in both directions from Thrandeston Road to B1077 Stuston Lane following the collision.

Emergency services were called to the accident, near the Best Western Brome Grange hotel, at shortly before 3pm on Wednesday, May 15.

The crash involved a BMW X5 and a Peugeot 407. Occupants had to be taken to hospital but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The accident caused lengthy queues of traffic backing up to Yaxley in Suffolk and Scole in Norfolk. Motorists have been diverted on the B1077 towards Eye.

The road was expected to re-open before 5pm following the recovery of the vehicles.

The junction of the A140 and B1077 at Brome is a well known accident black spot. Work is due to start this summer on a multi-million pound project to build two new roundabouts in a bid to improve safety.

