A140 blocked after crash between bus and car

Motorists are facing delays after a crash between a bus and a car that has partially closed the A140 near Long Stratton.

Emergency services were called at 2.10pm today to reports of the accident at Stratton St Michael, between Long Stratton and the new Hempnall roundabout.

The accident is believed to have resulted in minor injuries but has partially closed the A140 causing traffic tailbacks in both directions.

In a tweet South Norfolk Police warned: "Currently on scene RTC A140 Stratton St Michael. Road is blocked so expect delays. Please avoid the area."

