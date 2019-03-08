Search

WATCH: A140 fills with smoke after van fault

PUBLISHED: 11:45 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 25 October 2019

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a van being on fire at 8.28am on Thursday, October 24. Picture: Genevieve Collett/@CarbiniumEngineering

A woman caught the moment a van filled the A140 at Aylsham with smoke after a mechanical fault.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a van being on fire at 8.28am on Thursday, October 24.

One appliance from Aylsham attended the 'fire' at 8.45am but when they got to the scene, they found no flames and only smoke.

Genevieve Collett, who began recording the footage after stopping her vehicle, said: "I was staggered at how many drivers continued to drive through it and move closer to it not knowing what it was.

"When I drove past there were two vans - unmarked - that had pulled up on the side of the road in the opposite direction to me and they were still there an hour or so later when I came home.

"There was then some sawdust on the road surface next to them. No sign of anything burnt at all though."

The incident happened on the stretch of road between the Aylsham Road turning and the roundabout at the BP garage.

Garry Collins, head of fire prevention and protection at Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We would encourage drivers to take due care and consideration whenever they set out on a journey, whether its icy, wet or stormy.

"In a case like this we would always urge drivers to reduce their speed at the earliest opportunity where there is an incident ahead, and to wait for emergency services to arrive and make sure everything is safe."

The fire service left the scene at 9.02.

- You can keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.

