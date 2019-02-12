Woman injured in crash which has closed a section of A140

The A140 is closed near Aylsham after a car hit a tree. Photo: Google Archant

A mile-long stretch of the A140 has been closed following a crash which has left a woman hurt.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police shut part of the A140 Aylsham Bypass after a car hit a tree around 11.30am on Saturday.

One woman has been injured and traffic is being re-routed through Aylsham while ambulance attend the scene.

Firefighters from Aylsham also attended the crash site and made the vehicle and surrounding area safe.

Long delays are building up following the road closure.