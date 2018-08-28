Search

Advanced search

Man sustains cut and swollen jaw in road rage incident

PUBLISHED: 17:06 14 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:06 14 December 2018

Police are appealing for information following a suspected road rage incident Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are appealing for information following a suspected road rage incident Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A man has sustained injuries and another was arrested following an alleged road rage incident between two lorry drivers.

Suffolk police were called just after 5.30pm on Wednesday, December 12 to reports of an altercation between two motorists on the A14 westbound port of Felixstowe Road.

Traffic on the road was at a standstill due to an earlier collision, which had occurred at the Copdock roundabout.

One man was injured during the altercation, he sustained a cut and a swollen jaw.

A 37-year-old from Great Yarmouth was arrested on suspicion of assault and was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was later released pending further inquiries.

There were a number of other vehicles near the fight at the time and Suffolk officers are appealing to any witnesses to come forward, in particular anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Neighbourhood Response Team in Martlesham on 101 quoting reference 71875/18.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Here comes the snow! Weather warning issued for Norfolk and Suffolk

Snow in Norwich back in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man in his 30s stabbed in Norwich

The area where the incident occurred on St Augustines Street. Picture: Archant

‘Dishonest’ solicitor struck off for misleading client

Richard Clegg, director of GMS Law, has been struck off. Photo: Screenshot of GMSLaw.co.uk

Ex Norwich and North Walsham rugby star jailed for molesting girl

Shaun Woodhouse

The many lives of serial Norfolk conwoman Natalie Rivers

Natalie Rivers was jailed for 20 months for theft.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Here comes the snow! Weather warning issued for Norfolk and Suffolk

Snow in Norwich back in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from ice skating to meeting reindeer

Norwich ice rink at Norwich Castle Gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man in his 30s stabbed in Norwich

The area where the incident occurred on St Augustines Street. Picture: Archant

Gallery ‘Imagine a place where joy has gone’ - north Norfolk Year 5 pupils post letters to MP to ask for help for refugees

Pupils at Reepham Primary School have written to their MP to ask him to do more to help refugees. Photo: Charlie Wallis

Ex Norwich and North Walsham rugby star jailed for molesting girl

Shaun Woodhouse
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast