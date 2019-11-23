Search

Man in 20s suffered serious injuries in minibus crash

PUBLISHED: 17:24 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 26 November 2019

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Archant

A man in his 20s is among those with serious injuries following a crash between a minibus and car which put 11 people in hospital.

The man was driving a black BMW, with a female passenger, when they were involved in a crash with a Renault minibus on the A134 at Two Mile Bottom between Mundford and Thetford at 6.40pm on November 23. They were both left with serious injuries.

Police have confirmed nine people were travelling in the minibus, including two men and a woman.

The mini bus driver, a man in his 40s, was among those who sustained injuries but is no longer in a serious condition.

In total 11 people were hurt in the crash and six were sent to Addenbrooke's Hospital where they all remain.

More than 30 emergency vehicles were sent to the incident and fire crews from Thetford, Methwold, Attleborough, Downham Market, Brandon and Mildenhall were sent to the crash to cut four people free, using hydraulic rescue equipment.

The road was closed while officers carried out enquiries and was re-opened just after 3am on Sunday.

Any witnesses to the collision or drivers with dash cam footage are asked to contact Sgt Matt Steward - Roads & Armed Policing Team on 101, or email Matthew.Steward@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting incident CAD reference 375 of the November 23, 2019.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

