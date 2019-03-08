Woman taken to hospital after crash with cement truck

Photo: James Bass. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A driver has been taken to hospital after a collision with a cement truck near Thetford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police and paramedics were called to the A134 at Thetford, in the direction of Mundford, at around 7.30am.

You may also want to watch:

The road was blocked after the crash between a Vauxhall and a cement truck.

The woman who had been driving the Vauxhall was taken to the West Suffolk Hospital, but her injuries are not thought to be serious.

The driver of the cement truck was uninjured.

Diversions are now in place while recovery of the vehicles is underway.