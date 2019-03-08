Search

'Delays likely' warning ahead of overnight works

PUBLISHED: 11:07 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:07 11 October 2019

Overnight works are set to be carried out on the A12 Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Motorists are being warned of possible delays as overnight works are carried out on a busy road.

The warning comes as work is carried out later this month on the A12 at Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft.

With Suffolk County Council carrying out the work overnight between 8pm on Wednesday, October 23 and 6am on Thursday, October 24, two-way traffic control signals will be in operation.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

It states that the work is to be carried out "just before lane split" on the A12 at Tom Crisp Way as "sign repair" work is conducted.

