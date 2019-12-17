Search

Air ambulance responds as three men are injured in multi-vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 09:31 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:31 17 December 2019

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) responded following a multi-vehicle crash in south Lowestoft. Photo: EAAA

Three men were taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash that closed part of a busy road.

Emergency services responded following a three-vehicle crash on the A12, close to the Pontins Pakefield Holiday Park in Lowestoft, last Friday afternoon.

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST), four fire crews, police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out about 4.15pm on December 13 following a crash involving a Skoda Octavia, an Audi A3 and a Ford Transit.

The Anglia One air ambulance landed in a nearby field close to Carlton Colville at 4.36pm, and a EAAA spokesman said: "Doctor Toby Edmunds, critical care paramedic Chris Neil and Supervisor Doctor Victor Inyang assisted EEAST in assessing two male patients, one in their twenties and one in their thirties.

"These patients were then taken to hospital by road ambulance for further treatment.

"The HEMS team also attended a man in his sixties at the scene, who required more advanced interventions.

"The HEMS team accompanied this patient, by road ambulance, to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for further treatment."

The road was shut in both directions as a result of the crash, eventually reopening around 5.25pm.

