Road to be closed for £250,000 resurfacing works

Norfolk County Council will be carrying out road resurfacing of sections of the A1122 Downham Road at Nordelph. Picture: Google Archant

Diversions will be in place for two weeks as a road will be temporarily closed for resurfacing.

The £250,000 work is set to replace existing damaged road on sections of the A1122 Downham Road in Nordelph.

The road resurfacing, which will be carried out by Norfolk County Council (NCC), will start on Saturday, June 13 from the Barroway Drove junction to Watermans Way in Salters Lode.

In order to reduce traffic disruption, the road will be closed in four phases over two weeks.

Phase one: Barroway Drove junction to B1097 Silt Road junction 6.00 am Saturday, June 13 to midnight Sunday, June 14.

Phase two: B1097 Silt Road junction to Watermans Way 7.00 pm to 6.00 am Monday, June 15 to Friday, June 19.

Phase three: B1097 Silt Road junction to Watermans Way 6.00 am Saturday, June 20 to midnight Sunday, June 21.

Phase four: B1097 Silt Road junction to Watermans Way 7.00 pm to 6.00 am Monday, June 22 to Friday, June 26.

Diversion routes will be in place while work is in progress and the road will be open at other times.

