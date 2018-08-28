Search

Road closed as car plunges into water-filled dyke

PUBLISHED: 10:00 24 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:24 24 November 2018

Water-filled dyke Well Creek runs alongside the A1122 at Outwell where a car left the road. Picture: Google

A car that plunged off a road into a water-filled dyke prompted the Norfolk water rescue team to be called over fears for the safety of the driver.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash at Outwell, near Wisbech, at shortly before 7am this morning.

The A1122 Downham Road had to be closed in both directions after a crash between Langhorn’s Lane and Mullicourt Road

Fire crews from Downham Market and Cambridgeshire firefighters based in Wisbech were called to the scene, together with the specialist water rescue team from Dereham.

The A1122 runs through farmland close to Outwell with Well Creek, a water filled dyke, running alongside it with only a grass bank separating it from the road.

Despite concerns over the safety of the car occupants, no-one was trapped in the water-filled car.

• You can keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.

