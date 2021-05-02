Busy West Norfolk road closed after crash involving several vehicles
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash on the A1101 in West Norfolk involving several vehicles.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, Cambridge Fire Service, the police and ambulance service are all attending the incident which has happened on the A1101 in Emneth.
The road is currently blocked between Outwell and Elm Hall and police are asking people to avoid the area while warning the road could be closed for some time.
It is understood the crash could involve seven vehicles.
embed for article-7941130 from twitter (1)
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to Outwell road following reports of a crash involving multiple vehicles at 9.30am on Sunday, May 2.
You may also want to watch:
A spokesperson for the service said there were currently four crews on the scene attending to a multiple car RTC involving seven cars.
For the latest traffic information visit the EDP24 traffic map.
Most Read
- 1 Bungalow in middle of 'paradise' setting for sale
- 2 Cyclist seriously hurt in caravan hit-and-run crash
- 3 School applies for higher fence as pupils keep trying to abscond
- 4 Butcher's heartfelt thanks to customers as he closes village shop
- 5 WATCH: White van driver's shocking near miss on A140
- 6 Man taken to hospital after being found in alleyway with head injury
- 7 Mansion for sale for £1.395m with link to famous pilot
- 8 Smiling Princess Charlotte's sixth birthday picture taken in Norfolk
- 9 NORWICH CITY ARE CHAMPIONS!
- 10 Skipp 'major injury' fears sour City title win