Busy West Norfolk road closed after crash involving several vehicles

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 11:08 AM May 2, 2021   
A teenager was arrested in Norwich on suspicion of possessing a knife, criminal damage and assault.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash on the A1101 in West Norfolk involving multiple vehicles. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash on the A1101 in West Norfolk involving several vehicles.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, Cambridge Fire Service, the police and ambulance service are all attending the incident which has happened on the A1101 in Emneth.

The A1101 at Emneth is currently closed due to an RTC. 

The A1101 at Emneth is currently closed due to an RTC. - Credit: Google Maps

The road is currently blocked between Outwell and Elm Hall and police are asking people to avoid the area while warning the road could be closed for some time.

It is understood the crash could involve seven vehicles.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to Outwell road following reports of a crash involving multiple vehicles at 9.30am on Sunday, May 2.

A spokesperson for the service said there were currently four crews on the scene attending to a multiple car RTC involving seven cars.

For the latest traffic information visit the EDP24 traffic map.



