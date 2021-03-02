Part of A11 to remain shut after concrete fails to set
Published: 7:27 AM March 2, 2021 Updated: 7:45 AM March 2, 2021
A section of the A11 has been forced to remain closed after concrete failed to set overnight.
Diversion routes are currently in place on the A11 southbound between the B1135 and B1172 London Road, near Spooner Row.
A detour runs via the B1135 through Wymondham.
The road was due to reopen at 6am on Tuesday, March 2, however, because of the over-running roadworks, it will remain closed until further notice.
The First Bus X13 has advised it may need to divert through Wymondham as a result.
