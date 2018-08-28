A11 roundabout disrupted as lorry falls on its side

A lorry has fallen on its side at an A11 roundabout.

Although the roundabout is not closed, drivers may experience difficulty using the A1066 towards Thetford, and Highways England are expected to close the A11 London bound lane when they arrive on the scene to recover the lorry.

Emergency services were called at around 12.30pm today (Tuesday, November 13). Three Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene, as well as police.

An ambulance was not required.