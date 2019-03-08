A11 roundabout reopens after car and motorbike crash

The air ambulance landed at Fiveways roundabout on the A11. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

The A11 Fiveways roundabout has reopened after a car and motorcyclist crashed.

Police were called to the roundabout at Barton Mills in Suffolk, near to the McDonalds, at 4.11pm on Saturday, August 10.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance arrived at the scene at 4.29pm and flew the rider to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said that is not yet known what injuries have been sustained in the incident but they were serious.

The roundabout and the A11, which was closed in both directions after the crash, reopened at around 8pm.

A Suffolk Police control room operator said the exit onto the A1065 towards Brandon, off the Fiveways roundabout, was closed.

But motorists driving from Brandon towards the roundabout on the A1065 could access the A11.

