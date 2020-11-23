A11 fully reopens after five-vehicle crash which shut it for almost 10 hours

Published: 9:29 AM November 23, 2020 Updated: 7:21 AM November 25, 2020

The A11 has reopened after being closed in both directions between Thickthorn and Attleborough following a crash involving five vehicles Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

The A11 has reopened in both directions following a crash which saw it partially closed for almost 10 hours.

At around 3.10pm on Sunday, emergency services were called to the A11, between Thickthorn and Attleborough, following a crash involving four cars - including a Jaguar and a Ford Mondeo.

The crash happened in the carriageway heading towards Norwich, but police closed the road in both directions to allow the East of England Air Ambulance to land.

Police warned at the time the road was likely to be closed for the foreseeable future, but the northbound carriageway reopened at around 4.30pm.

The southbound carriageway, though, remained closed until just after 12.45am on Monday morning, according to Highways England.

A Norfolk police spokesperson said “multiple” people had suffered injuries in the crash, including one man who was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital via air ambulance with “significant and life-threatening injuries”.

The cars involved were a black Jaguar, a silver Ford Mondeo, a silver Ford Focus and a fourth car, which the police did not provide details of.

• Anybody who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage of it is urged to contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting incident number 195 of November 22.

