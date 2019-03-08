A11 reopens after people injured in three vehicle crash

The A47 dual carriageway looking to the east between the Thickthorn and A140 junctions.

A major road into Norwich has been reopened after people were injured in a collision between three vehicles.

Police were called just before 11.30am to a crash on the A11.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk police said: "We were called at 11.27am to reports of a three vehicle road traffic collision on the Norwich-bound carriage way just before the Thickthorn roundabout."

She added: "One lane was blocked and there were minor injuries but the road is now clear."

The road was reopened by 12.50pm.