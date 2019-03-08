A11 reopens after people injured in three vehicle crash
PUBLISHED: 13:52 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:52 12 August 2019
A major road into Norwich has been reopened after people were injured in a collision between three vehicles.
Police were called just before 11.30am to a crash on the A11.
A spokeswoman for Norfolk police said: "We were called at 11.27am to reports of a three vehicle road traffic collision on the Norwich-bound carriage way just before the Thickthorn roundabout."
She added: "One lane was blocked and there were minor injuries but the road is now clear."
The road was reopened by 12.50pm.