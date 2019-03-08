Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

A11 reopens after people injured in three vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 13:52 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:52 12 August 2019

The A47 dual carriageway looking to the east between the Thickthorn and A140 junctions. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The A47 dual carriageway looking to the east between the Thickthorn and A140 junctions. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A major road into Norwich has been reopened after people were injured in a collision between three vehicles.

Police were called just before 11.30am to a crash on the A11.

You may also want to watch:

A spokeswoman for Norfolk police said: "We were called at 11.27am to reports of a three vehicle road traffic collision on the Norwich-bound carriage way just before the Thickthorn roundabout."

She added: "One lane was blocked and there were minor injuries but the road is now clear."

The road was reopened by 12.50pm.

Most Read

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

Care home resident arrested after staff member assaulted

A woman has remained in police custody after a staff member was allegedly assaulted at a Norwich care home. A Google Street View of Rackham Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Street View

Police reopen NDR lane after people injured in collision

A van has come off the road on a major route near the city. Pictured, Broadland Northway roundabouts at Wroxham Road. Picture: David Hannant

Most Read

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

Care home resident arrested after staff member assaulted

A woman has remained in police custody after a staff member was allegedly assaulted at a Norwich care home. A Google Street View of Rackham Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Street View

Police reopen NDR lane after people injured in collision

A van has come off the road on a major route near the city. Pictured, Broadland Northway roundabouts at Wroxham Road. Picture: David Hannant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Gang which stole thousands of pounds worth of electrical goods foiled in Norwich

Norwich shopping centre intu Chapelfield. Credit: intu Chapelfield

Sam Claflin hints his Peaky Blinders character could be a match for Tommy Shelby

Actor Sam Claflin who plays Oswald Mosley in season five of Peaky Blinders. Picture: PA Wire/PA Archive
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists