Couple 'could have been killed' after car tyres blow out on A11

Carl Sturgess and Caron Pain were in a their Land Rover when they hit a pothole on the A11. Picture: Caron Pain Archant

A couple have been left shocked after a pothole opened up on the A11 causing two tyres to burst on their car.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The couple now face a repair bill for their Land Rover. Picture: Caron Pain The couple now face a repair bill for their Land Rover. Picture: Caron Pain

Caron Pain, 53, and her partner, Carl Sturgess, 56, were driving home to Swannington after visiting family in Banham, when at about 4.30pm on Saturday, November 30 at Spooner Row, near Wymondham, they hit a pothole at 70mph.

Two of the tyres on their new Land Rover Discovery burst, forcing Mr Sturgess to wrestle the car to the hard shoulder.

Mrs Pain said: "We didn't know what we had hit. My partner was driving and did well to steer it to the side of the road as with it being a Saturday afternoon it was busy, doing 70mph in the outside lane, it was frightening.

"There was a loud bang, it was horrible. We ended up just limping our way to the side of the road behind a Vauxhall Corsa and another Land Rover which had also hit it.

The pothole that opened up on the A11 causing four cars to breakdown. Picture: Carl Sturgess The pothole that opened up on the A11 causing four cars to breakdown. Picture: Carl Sturgess

"The cars were still going past at 70mph and it could have happen to anyone else. You don't know whether they will be able to control the car and not come ploughing into the side of us, thank god there wasn't a motorbike."

You may also want to watch:

Police were called and closed the outside lane. A police spokesman said officers assisted with the recovery of four vehicles and called Highways UK, which is responsible for England's major road networks.

Mrs Pain added: "I could clearly see that the hole is one that has been patched before.

"It's a concrete road and material has been put in which has then cracked and come away. We were disgusted by the state of the road, people could have lost their lives that night.

"We were sat at the side of the road like sitting ducks waiting for the police to come hoping it wasn't going to happen to another car."

The couple now face the bill of repairing their car. New tyres will be needed but it is unknown what other damage has been caused.

"I have heard horror stories where people have hit a pothole, tried to claim and there is an excuse," she added.

"Let alone have you gone through this experience and could have been killed."

Highways UK have been approached for comment.